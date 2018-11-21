Home Cities Kochi

Call to take ayurveda forward

The central government has identified 12 ‘Champion Service Sectors’ and a kitty of Rs 5,000 crore was earmarked for these sectors to support initiatives in them, of which Ayurveda is one.

Published: 21st November 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The central government has identified 12 ‘Champion Service Sectors’ and a kitty of Rs 5,000 crore was earmarked for these sectors to support initiatives in them, of which Ayurveda is one.Speaking at the Global Ayurveda Summit in Kochi on Wednesday, Sangeeta Saxena, director, Department of Commerce, Government of India said Kerala, as a leader in the ayurveda industry, should articulate the advantages, opportunities and challenges of the sector to establish India’s leadership position in the global market for ayurveda.

Kerala, with its significant lead in the national Ayurveda products and services sector, should take the lead in taking ayurveda to the next level. “India’s export basket is a ‘one-trick pony’ with services exports contributing the biggest share, and software exports alone contributing 45 per cent of the services exports. Out of the IT and ITeS exports, 90 per cent are targeted at the US, UK and Europe. There is a real need for diversification of the services exports basket,” she said.

She opined the idea of branding Indian ayurveda for the global market was a good idea and that the Department of Commerce would be happy to support the move if there was a concrete proposal from the industry.

Chairman of the CII Kerala State Council which is hosting the summit, Dr S Sajikumar said the services sector within the ayurveda industry, particularly areas like medical tourism, was doing well.Of the $4.4 billion Ayurveda market in India, Kerala accounts for $1.5 billion. Dr Sajikumar said ayurveda held good prospects for the future, considering that life expectancy was increasing in the country, and the numbers of those in the 30-75 age-group were swelling. “Many of them have lifestyle-related diseases and ayurveda offers ideal solutions for such ailments,” said Sajikumar.

Baby Mathew, president of the Kerala Travel Mart, said there were acceptance issues for ayurveda in different countries, and opined that visa restrictions prevented many ayurveda clients from visiting India. “A country like Sri Lanka is using better flight connectivity and a free visa regime to attract many more medical tourists,” said Mathew.

