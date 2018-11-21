Home Cities Kochi

Debunking myths around menstruation

Published: 21st November 2018 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:21 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Promulgating the message that menstruation is not impure,  Aarpo Aarthavam, a forum standing for the rights of the oppressed,  will convene a day-long programme 'Kodiyettam' on Sunday.
The meet will discuss discrimination of women on the backdrop of Sabarimala issue at Vanchi Square from 10 am to 2 pm.

The decisions and plans evolved at the meetings will be discussed at a grand event to be held in January.  The programme will witness the participation of activist Mridula Devi Sasidharan, thinker Sunny M Kapikkad, orator Sunil P Ilayidam, writer S Hareesh and critic Sreechithran M J along with many others."The primary aim of Aarpo Aarthavam is to debunk the myths around menstruation. When we have a constitution which asks us to promote scientific temper, our society is still beating around the fallacious concept of 'impurity.' An innocent Vijayalakshmi from Thanjavur was killed in Gaja cyclone as she had to stay isolated in a shelter. This is what many political parties, including BJP and Sangh Parivar, propagates. So, we wish to make people aware of such issues in the backdrop of Sabarimala protest," said Maya Krishnan, general convenor, Aarpo Aarthavam.

Interestingly, the majority of organisers are also women.  Apart from Maya Krishnan, her colleagues Rekha S,  Jalajamol P S and Jeejamol P S, who filed a petition at HC seeking police protection for visiting Sabarimala, will also take part.

"The various committees are led by females. We have participants from every section of society. #HappyToBleed group have promised their participation. Info Clinic, the online group of doctors which campaigns for a scientific approach towards health issues, and many others will also join us," said Maya.  
The organisers will also publish a book which narrates stories of menstruation written by people from all walks of life. "The book is aimed at informing the mass that it is a biological process and there is nothing impure in it," said Maya.   

Actor Rima Kallingal, Viji Penkoottu, the flagbearer of 'Right-to-sit' movement who was recently selected to BBC's list of '100 women 2018', activists Jayasree, T K Anandi, Bismi Gopalakrishnan, T S  Syam Kumar along with LGBTQ activists such as Sheethal Shyam, Jijo Kuriakose and Prijith  P K will  speak at the occasion.

