District Collector visits handloom societies in Paravoor

KOCHI: District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Tuesday visited handloom cooperative societies and goodowns in and around Paravoor that were completely damaged in the flood. Safirulla evaluated the on-going repair works of various looms during his visit.

Several private agencies and NGO contributed extensively for the revival of famed Chendamangalam handloom industry.

District Collector said all the flood-affected looms will start functioning before December 15. Of the five handloom societies, four have become operational. He also assured assistance to ensure full-fledged operations of the looms.

He visited Kuriyapilly Handloom Society, Chendamangalam Handloom Society- H47, Karimbadam handloom Cooperative society-H91, Paravoor Handloom Society-3428, Paravoor Handloom Society-E1 and yarn banks. He also visited the houses of weavers at Karimbadam and Cheriya Pallamthuruth and interacted with the family members.