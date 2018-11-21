Home Cities Kochi

Ending uncertainty, Kalamassery Municipality Chairperson Jessy K Peter to quit today 

According to Jessy, she will submit her resignation before the Municipal Secretary on Wednesday evening.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the uncertainty prevailing in Kalamassery Municipality for several months over the leadership change, Chairperson Jessy K Peter has finally decided to step down from the post to give way to I-faction’s  Rukhiya Jamal, wife of ex-chairman Jamal Manakkadan.

According to Jessy, she will submit her resignation before the Municipal Secretary on Wednesday evening. The Chairperson said the decision was taken under the direction of the KPCC president. “I met KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran at  Thiruvananthapuram on Monday,” she told Express. “I informed about the speculations in the municipality over seat-sharing. Since he asked me to wait for some period, his decision was crucial for me. As per his direction, I will submit my resignation on Wednesday evening.”
A source closely to A-faction confirmed Jessy took the decision after the factional feud in the party reached its peak. “The parliamentary party meeting held a few months ago was a trap. Even the chairperson signed on the minutes of the meeting without knowing it was her willingness to resign from the post. Even the top leaders in the Congress are against her and it was their political move,” said the source.

