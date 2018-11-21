Home Cities Kochi

Heaving a sigh of relief

A participant readying for the event  A Sanesh

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is nothing but the love for arts that prompted hundreds to turn up at the venues of the 31st Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam. Though the floods and its aftermath took the sheen off the festivities, many participants and their teachers were relieved that they could at least attend it.

"We are glad the government finally decided to organise the Kalolsavam at least for the sake of students. They not only gain grace marks but experience too," said Rosemary, a parent who had come to see the performance of her daughter in the drama competition.

Many daily workers, tabla players, makeup artists,decoration artists, dance teachers and other small-time
performers expressed their relief. "There are many art lovers who eagerly wait for Kalolsavams. Though less number of participants wouldn't affect dance and music teachers as they still would have students, for make-up artists and small-time performers, Kalolsavams are a big deal," said Preman, a make-up artist.
Compared to the last year, there is a huge fall in the number of participants and audience, but teachers and parents are staying positive.

"Kalolsavams cannot be compromised for anything. It is a platform for students to show their talents. A lot of financial and physical effort goes behind every performance. Flood or not, the love for art will
prevail," said Mohan Krishnan, drama master.

Nandana P J, a 10th standard student of Georgian Academy Thiruvankulam, said she has been practising for more than three months."After the floods, when the school authorities announced there will not be any Kalolsavams and cultural activities, we were all sad. This is the only platform we get and we did not want to miss it at any cost," said Nandana, who was here to perform mohiniyattom."It is about participating or doing something that you love," she said.

