Hundreds benefit from'one-day hospital'

The 'one-day hospital' concept is unique to Vypin legislative Assembly.

Published: 21st November 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The 'one-day hospital' concept is unique to Vypin legislative Assembly. Over 7,000 people turned up at HIHS school in Edavanakkad where the specialty mega medical camp, widely known as 'one day hospital', was inaugurated by Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram in the presence of MLA S Sharma.

This is the eighth time in a row a 'one-day hospital' is being held here and it was primarily focussed on Mulavukad and Kadamakkudy panchayats this time in the light of the flood. During the camp, 27 people were diagnosed with cysts in the uterus and 37 with cysts in the breast. Doctors have advised CT Scan for over 143 people, MRI for 109 and Ultrasound for 100 people.

As many as 1,253 people were given prescriptions for glasses while 239 patients were referred for cataract surgery. As many as 419 people were advised dental checkups. All the registered people underwent free sugar and pressure check ups.

Free follow-up treatment will be made available to 172 people suggested by the doctors for the next one year. "We have made use of the IMA's help to ensure this," said Sharma. Close to 250 doctors and paramedical staff from Ernakulam General Hospital and Ernakulam Medical College were part of the camp.

