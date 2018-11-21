Home Cities Kochi

It’s different. Lick by lick

There is a special panroll prepared every ‘dry’ day by chef Samuel Joseph, which is named The Chef’s special.

By Meenu Gopalakrishnan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Just outside the ‘The Lickr shop in panampilly nagar’ there is a sign: ‘Alcohol consumption is injurious to health’. Founders Adil Ibrahim and his friend Shibin P want to change the consumption habits of the people from unhealthy to healthy. They only serve natural pan icecream in contrast to the rest of the shops in Kochi.

“I am a foodie and have travelled to more than 43 countries. I know the taste of every culture. When we decided to start a shop, we both travelled and researched on various desserts,”  says Adil, an actor who is waiting for the release of his upcoming film ‘Lucifer’. “But we ended up getting more than a hundred recipes. We got confused. So we decided to have only 14 items on our menu. These are ice creams which have a very different taste as compared to ordinary ice cream. For example, ‘Peri-Peri’ gives a salty plus chilly taste in an ice cream. As for pistachio, the customer gets to taste the real salted pista. People want variety, which is what we are providing,”

There is a special panroll prepared every ‘dry’ day by chef Samuel Joseph, which is named The Chef’s special. “In every other shop, they use artificial flavours. We don’t do that. Instead, we extract the pulp from fresh and dry fruits. We focus on quality rather than the cost of the materials,” says Shibin.

Aadil and Shibin are looking forward to a good response. Shibin runs a shop named ‘A Thousand Things’ along with The Lickr Shop. The shop resembles the name. There are a thousand things meant exclusively for the youth like bags, keychains, cups, mugs and clothes. 

