Home Cities Kochi

Kalamassery Municipality chairpersonship: Change of guard upsets Congress leaders in Kochi

However, when contacted DCC president and deputy Mayor T J Vinod said the Congress leadership has not taken any decision regarding the Kochi Corporation.  

Published: 21st November 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Congress leadership is yet to make their stand clear on the replacement of Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision of the District Congress Committee and KPCC to bring a change of guard in the Kalamassery Municipality has upset the Congress leadership of Maradu and Kochi civic bodies where the party is likely to bring a change to satisfy both A and I factions.The DCC meeting held the other day took the final decision to bring the leadership change in local bodies where the Congress is ruling.

Even as the leadership took a final call on the chairperson candidate of Maradu Municipality by deciding on T H Nadeera of the A faction, they are yet to make their stand clear on the replacement of Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain.

As per the agreement between the A and I faction the chairperson seat in the municipality has to be shared every one and a half years. Suneela Sibi was the third chairperson of the Maradu Municipality in less than two years. She defeated LDF-backed independent councillor Divya Anilkumar by 17 votes to 16.

“The replacement in Maradu municipality has been taken with the consent of both A and I factions. There was an agreement between both factions to change the Chairman after one and a half years. It was in June last year Suneela assumed the charge of Chairperson. Her tenure will be over by January. Anyhow the leadership has decided to bring the change and it will be executed within a month,” said a top Congress leader in the district.

He also said the Congress party has not decided to bring a change of guard in the Kochi Corporation at present.“Several talks were doing the round over the change of guard in the Kochi Corporation. But at present, the leadership has not taken any decision to change the Kochi Mayor,” said the Congress leader.
As per the earlier plan, the top names being considered for the Mayor’s post are Town Planning Committee chairperson Shiny Mathew and Health Committee chairperson V K Minimol.

For the deputy chairperson’s post K R Prem Kumar, T D Martin and ‘A’ faction leader A B Sabu are in the forefront.“Since Kochi Corporation is crucial for the leadership, a quick change is not possible. We are waiting for the parliamentary election. The leadership will discuss the change only after that,” said the Congress leader.

However, when contacted DCC president and deputy Mayor T J Vinod said the Congress leadership has not taken any decision regarding the Kochi Corporation.  

DCC: Jessy failed to accept party order

Kochi: The District Congress Committee (DCC) also had warned of strict action against the Kalamassery Chairperson  Jessy K Peter for not following the party’s decision. According to the DCC president, Jessy failed to accept the party order which was issued in the letter to her. “As per the earlier direction, you have to submit the resignation. Even though I issued the same letter on November 12, you didn’t accept it. The decision has been informed to the KPCC president as well. Since you have failed to accept the party decision, disciplinary action will be initiated,” said the letter issued to Jessy by DCC president T J Vinod.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC Ernakulam DCC Kalamassery Municipality Soumini Jain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp