Kochi Metro: AFD eager to fund Vyttila Hub

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) presented the details of Phase-I, IA & IB, NMT from Aluva to SN Junction and Vyttila Mobility Hub projects. The team reiterated its earlier willingness to fund Vyttila Mobility Hub, after due project appraisal from AFD.

The team consisting of Mathieu Verdure, Task Team Leader on Urban Transport at the Transportation and Mobility Division (TER/MOB), Clémence Vidal De La Blache, Deputy Director of New Delhi AFD’s Office, and Rajnish Ahuja, Project Officer in New Delhi AFD’s office, had visited KMRL to review the progress of Phase-I of Kochi Metro Rail project and study the extensions and other proposals for possible funding.