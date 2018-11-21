Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: More walkways, footpaths to adorn city

 The 20-crore project is expected to change the face of the city.

Published: 21st November 2018 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Clearing past all hurdles, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited in association with Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) will soon start the construction of designated walkways, footpaths and landscapes in several parts of the city.

The 20-crore project is expected to change the face of the city. According to KMRL officials, the footpaths and walkways will be developed in a unique style, befitting a city which boasts of Metro Rail. Tenders have been called for the work."We received the order from the Local Self Government Department on October 29. Tenders have been invited and we hope to kickstart the work soon,"  officials said.

Footpaths and walkways

The KMRL will initially take up the footpath development work on the GCDA Junction-Kendriya Vidyalaya-Market stretch under the Gandhi Nagar division.Under the Kathrikadavu division, footpaths will be developed from Kathrikadavu to Pipeline Junction.A designated walkway will come up on the sides of the Champakkara Canal which will also boast of landscapes and benches. Thevara Junction will also be modified. A new footpath and bus bay will be set up.

"Thevara is one of the fast-growing areas in Kochi today. Traffic has increased considerably, which is why the junction development is a priority," the officials said. A walkway will be developed at Stadium Link Road, under the Thammanam Division. A similar one will come up at Moolamkuzhi Beach Road.
According to AMRUT officials, the work will be done considering the space available. "In areas where roads are narrow, the KMRL will construct footpaths. This will mostly be for city roads.

In places that are away from the city like Moolamkuzhi, we will construct walkways on the lines of the one at Panampilly Nagar. People can spend their free time here," said Latheef, a senior official with AMRUT.
The project is expected to be completed by 2020. "We hope to complete it before the deadline,"  he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMRUT Kochi Metro Rail Limited KMRL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp