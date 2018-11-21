Kochi: More walkways, footpaths to adorn city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Clearing past all hurdles, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited in association with Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) will soon start the construction of designated walkways, footpaths and landscapes in several parts of the city.

The 20-crore project is expected to change the face of the city. According to KMRL officials, the footpaths and walkways will be developed in a unique style, befitting a city which boasts of Metro Rail. Tenders have been called for the work."We received the order from the Local Self Government Department on October 29. Tenders have been invited and we hope to kickstart the work soon," officials said.

Footpaths and walkways

The KMRL will initially take up the footpath development work on the GCDA Junction-Kendriya Vidyalaya-Market stretch under the Gandhi Nagar division.Under the Kathrikadavu division, footpaths will be developed from Kathrikadavu to Pipeline Junction.A designated walkway will come up on the sides of the Champakkara Canal which will also boast of landscapes and benches. Thevara Junction will also be modified. A new footpath and bus bay will be set up.

"Thevara is one of the fast-growing areas in Kochi today. Traffic has increased considerably, which is why the junction development is a priority," the officials said. A walkway will be developed at Stadium Link Road, under the Thammanam Division. A similar one will come up at Moolamkuzhi Beach Road.

According to AMRUT officials, the work will be done considering the space available. "In areas where roads are narrow, the KMRL will construct footpaths. This will mostly be for city roads.

In places that are away from the city like Moolamkuzhi, we will construct walkways on the lines of the one at Panampilly Nagar. People can spend their free time here," said Latheef, a senior official with AMRUT.

The project is expected to be completed by 2020. "We hope to complete it before the deadline," he said.