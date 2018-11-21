Home Cities Kochi

Plasticman-New villain in the city

Even though grown ups feign ignorance when it comes to plastic waste management and continue to pollute the environment, children have taken it upon themselves to set them straight.

Published: 21st November 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even though grown ups feign ignorance when it comes to plastic waste management and continue to pollute the environment, children have taken it upon themselves to set them straight. Recently, the National Service Scheme volunteers of Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School East Maradi raised their voice against plastic waste menace in a novel way. They sent a plasticman into town.

“The plastic man garnered the attention of the people of East Maradi, while the students spoke to them about the importance of disposing plastic wastes in the appropriate way. They also urged them to ditch their dependence on plastic products,” said Sameer Siddiqui, NSS programme officer, GVHSS East Maradi.

He said, “The students collected discarded plastic bottles and bags. They then strung the plastic wastes together and dressed their classmate, Ajay Biju in it. The end result was a perfectly costumed plasticman. He was not paraded as a superhero but as a villain who has entered our lives and placed our very existence in jeopardy.”

The students distributed pamphlets and talked about the various problems caused by the irresponsible use of plastics. “They highlighted the adverse effects caused by plastics on the environment. How these plastics enter the food chain and in turn cause health problems in humans,” he said. The students also collected plastic bags from the passersby and replaced them with cloth bags to carry their shopping.  
“The kids also picked up the plastic waste lying along the roadside and in surrounding areas,” he said.  
According to Bineesh Kumar, councillor, Muvattupuzha Municipality, a big calamity lies in store if people do not migrate from the use and throw culture.  “It is high time everyone realised the big threat and took remedial steps,” he added.

