Bank employees’ body demands more hands

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) on Wednesday demanded banks increase recruitment to ease work pressure. NCBE ninth state conference will be held at the Renewal Centre, Kochi, on Saturday; 1200 delegates will participateState general secretary of NCBE R Vijayakumar told reporters until a few years ago while 10 employees worked at a branch, it has come down to five or even less now.

“On the other hand, banking operations have increased three times. Even if the new technologies are introduced, a minimum number of persons are required to handle it. New appointments on proportion with a number of retirement are not taking place,” he said.

Similarly, much-demanded pay revision is yet to be implemented. “Even though the pay revision for the bank employees and officers are due from November 2017, the bank managements yet to reach an agreement over it. Indian Bank Association insists on 6 per cent hike. Another round discussion in this regard will be held on November 30,” he said. The government should also take initiative in reclaiming Non-Performing Assets (NPA).