Conclave discusses need to save family businesses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two-day family business conclave that began at Ramada Resort in Kochi on Wednesday saw experts discuss the various aspects of family businesses. The event, which is being organised by a prominent business magazine, aims to send across a message as to the importance of family enterprises to the economy of the country and the need to keep them from disintegrating.

Various sessions were held to send across this message at the event which saw the participation of around 100 family businesses. There were also representatives of new family ventures too. In one of the sessions, Mayur T Dalal, wealth coach and CEO of Dalal Capital Advisors and Oxford Group of Lake Success, New York, talked about understanding the unique challenges facing family business.