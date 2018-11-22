Customs seizes 1,854 gm of  gold in paste form 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Unit in Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) seized gold worth `10.50 lakh in two incidents from Monday to Wednesday. Around 1,854 grams of gold in the form of a thick brown paste was seized by the officers. In one case, 937 grams was recovered from a Kozhikode native who arrived from Doha. During Deepavali season, 2.67 kg of gold was recovered after busting various smuggling attempts from the airport.

Of this, 650 grams were in paste form. Last month, Customs officers had recovered gold amounting to 3,990 grams worth `1.90 crore in two separate incidents. The passengers in both the cases were arrested and released on bail. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said seizures have been made under the provision of the Customs Act.