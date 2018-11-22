Home Cities Kochi

First instalment sanctioned for rebuilding activities 

The district administration has sanctioned the first instalment for the reconstruction of houses damaged during the flood in Ernakulam district.

Published: 22nd November 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The district administration has sanctioned the first instalment for the reconstruction of houses damaged during the flood in Ernakulam district. District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla on Wednesday said as first instalment `4.7 crore has been sanctioned.

A survey carried out under the leadership of the respective local self-governing bodies using Re-build Kerala App revealed 2,923 houses were completely damaged during the flood. It was in Paravoor taluk that the maximum number of houses were damaged. In Paravoor, 2,057, Aluva 439, Kunnathunad 122, Kothamangalam 126, Kanayannur 96, Muvattupuzha 39 and Kochi 46 houses were fully damaged.   A fund of `4,70,74,500 was sanctioned as the first instalment for constructing 495 houses where the inspection was completed.  

