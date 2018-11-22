First Thanal project house in district handed over to 75-year-old beneficiary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first house under Thanal - the project to reconstruct houses damaged in the floods - was handed over to 75-year-old Kamalakshy Amma on Wednesday. Thanal was mooted by Hibi Eden MLA as a part of the ‘Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam’ project.

The construction for the house of Kamalakshy Amma began on September 12. The house was completed in 69 days. The total area of the house is 600 sq ft with two bedrooms, kitchen, dining hall and sit out. Kamalakshy Amma was residing in a small house along with three children who are mentally challenged. Their house was damaged in the floods that devastated Kerala in August. The house was sponsored by Rotary Club of Cochin Global.

The club members also handed over the shelter box, which includes pressure cooker, bed sheets and emergency lights, to Kamalakshy Amma. Hibi handed over the Rs two lakh cheque sponsored by Chittilappally Foundation to the houses which are being reconstructed.