Kalamassery municipal chairman steps down

 Putting an end to the drama which lasted for several months, Kalamassery municipal chairperson Jessy Peter resigned on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd November 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting an end to the drama which lasted for several months, Kalamassery municipal chairperson Jessy Peter resigned on Wednesday. At 3.30 pm, she completed the resignation formalities. According to Jessy, her decision to step down was on the orders of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Rukhia Jamal, wife of former municipal chairman Jamal Manakkadan, will succeed Jessy and hold the office for another two years.

Jessy served as chairperson for three years and two days. “I met KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. And as per his direction, I submitted the resignation to the secretary. Throughout these three years, I could do a lot of developmental activities in the municipality. Though I could start the LIFE Mission project, I could not take it to the final stage. This is the only thing which is haunting me now,” said Jessy after submitting her resignation. 

Earlier, the DCC president also had issued a letter seeking resignation to give way to Rukhiya. However, Jessy didn’t submit as the KPCC reportedly asked her not to submit the resignation until the final announcement was made. However, a source close to the A faction confirmed Jessy took the decision after the factional feud in the party reached its peak.

“The parliamentary party meeting held a few months ago was a trap. Even the chairperson signed on the minutes of the meeting without knowing it was her willingness to resign from the post. Even the top leaders in the Congress are against her and it was their political move,” he told Express earlier. 

Meanwhile, the new chairperson will assume office after a formal election. The secretary will inform the Election Commission about the new change in leadership. Based on the direction of the commission, the date will be announced. However, uncertainty still prevails in the Congress camp over sharing of the standing committees on welfare, health and development.

