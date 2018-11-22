Home Cities Kochi

Medical camp for lung disease awareness

Aster Pulmonary Department has implemented a Pulmonary Rehabilitation programme.

Published: 22nd November 2018 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tovino Thomas experiencing the the Oxygen Bar  Meenu Gopalakrishnan

By Swathychitra
Express News Service

KOCHI: A free lung disease awareness programme and medical camp  was organised by Aster Medcity Pulmonology department on November 20 at Ernakulam Town Hall to mark the World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day.

Actor Tovino Thomas inaugurated the day-long programmes. The medical camp featured Oxygen Bar, which provides pure oxygen to people who live in a polluted environment. It is already functional in polluted cities such as Mumbai and Pune. In addition, the camp had a special clinic to inspire people to quit smoking.

''Despite inviting Tovino to attract the youth, it is the aged persons who turned up the most. Although, being the most affected section  of smoking, the youngsters showed a complete ignorance. The main reason behind  the  increased  presence of veterans is because they have started suffering from the habits,'' says Jelson Kavalakkat, CEO, Aster Medicity.

In a survey conducted by the Pulmonology Department of Aster Medicity in April, 2018 among 7000 KSRTC commuters in Kochi, found that 36  percent of them had breathing issues. This lead them  to conduct an awareness and the medical camp.  "The Oxygen Bars are a necessity and will become a normal thing in the near feature. What we are doing is familiarising the public about Oxygen Bars. Oxygen Bars are seen as the last stage in a treatment by many individuals. It is not the last remedy but  a helping hand.
This is what we are planning to bring to public knowledge. We are responsible people to give an awareness about the ill effects of pollution, smoke etc," says Dr Jacob Baby, Head Consultant, Pulmonology Department.

Aster Pulmonary Department has implemented a Pulmonary Rehabilitation programme. The programme employed minor breathing exercises besides medicines to manage the disease.The interactive session with DrPraveen Valsalan was informative to the patients as he answered their numeorus queries.

Tovino who campaigned against smoking through his film Theevandi experienced the Oxygen Bar. A painting competition was also conducted among the nursing students and the posters concerning the lung ailments were exhibited at the hall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp