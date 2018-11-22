Home Cities Kochi

Post-flood project implementation: Koovappady block panchayat comes first

Overcoming the after-effects of the floods, Koovappady block panchayat came first among the local bodies in plan fund utilisation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Overcoming the after-effects of the floods, Koovappady block panchayat came first among the local bodies in plan fund utilisation. So far, the panchayat has successfully implemented projects by utilising 57.65 per cent of the plan funds. Among the other local bodies, Vypeen and Alangad are in second and third places respectively in project implementation.

Koovappady is one of the worst-hit areas in the deluge in the district. Many places in Koovappady, including Ashamannoor, Okkal and Vengoor, were submerged. However, the collective efforts by the people’s representatives and officers, with the support of the locals, helped in the strong comeback. The total plan fund allocation for the block panchayats this year was R5.02 crore. 

“Till Wednesday, we have spent 61 per cent of the total funds for various projects. We hope by January, we will be able to implement the entire projects under plan fund,” said block panchayat president Mini Babu.
Koovappady is one of the block panchayats which successfully utilised cent per cent of its plan fund in 2016-17 also. This year (17-18), a total of 115 projects will be implemented under the fund. The allocation includes R85.67 lakh for infrastructure, R1.99 crore for the production sector and another R37.87 lakh and  R4.80 lakh for service sector and SC/ST welfare respectively. 

The SC/ST fund will be used for LIFE project at Ponganchuvadu tribal colony. The other allocations include palliative care (R16 lakh), lab at Vengoor health centre (R2.1 lakh), purchase of medicines (R12 lakh), geriatric centre (R7 lakh), women’s canteen (R5.75 lakh) and prevention of lifestyle diseases (R4.5 lakh).

In addition to the plan fund projects, NABARD projects worth R75 lakh and the Nedumbara drinking water project implemented by utilising the MP Fund will also be completed.Meanwhile, Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen said here the other day to speed up the implementation of plan fund projects the attitude of the officers concerned should change. 

“There is a major role of the officers in delaying the plan fund project implementation and taking it to the end of the year. The district is lagging behind in plan fund utilisation. The floods can be cited as a reason. However, even in areas which are not affected by the floods, the projects are not implemented,” said the Minister.

