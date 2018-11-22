Home Cities Kochi

Rajagiri HSS bags top prize for drama; Aneena best actress

Bringing more cheer, Aneena, a Class X student of Rajagiri Higher Secondary School, Kalamassery, was also announced the best actress in the HS category.

Published: 22nd November 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Tears started rolling down her cheeks when Molly George saw her daughter Aneena Teresa George’s touching performance during the drama staged at SRV LP Open Hall on Wednesday. But it did not take much time for her to rejoice when the drama in which Aneena played the lead role got the first prize. 

Aneena, could not hide her joy on hearing she was declared best actress. “It is the first time I am performing for the district youth festival. I never thought that I would be announced the best actress. It is indeed a very memorable moment in life,” she said. 

Directed by Mohan Krishnan, the prize-winning play ‘Vashi’ was inspired by the recent Kerala floods. All the way from Kasargod, her parents Molly George and George Thomas arrived on Monday evening. “We did not want to miss her first district school youth festival,” said George. Aneena has secured first prize for the state level science competition 2018 held in Kottayam and the National Inter-District Athletic Meet in Vishakhapatnam in 2016, where she came first  in long jump.

