Kerala government to help build a global brand of Ayurveda

The report also indicated the Ayurveda healthcare industry should combine medicine, medical services, tourism, research and education under one umbrella so that it can become a sustainable model.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, inaugurating the Global Ayurveda Summit 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: E P Jayarajan also assured the state’s support to help build a global brand of Ayurveda that would be recognised worldwide. “Practical steps towards this goal include developing facilities at par with international standards, setting standard wellness practices, research funding to build on existing knowledge and for developing new products and services. These steps will provide Kerala and Ayurveda with the much-needed impetus to make a mark in the world healthcare industry,” said the Minister.
“Today, 90 per cent of medicinal herbs and plants are sourced from forests and mountains. Thus, there is a need to protect and preserve this priceless resource. Setting up medicinal gardens and opening them for public viewing will help in not only providing the much-needed raw materials for the industry, but will also help in educating the masses about the potential of Ayurveda. The way forward is to integrate Ayurveda with the existing biomedicine-based healthcare system so both systems can co-exist,” said Saji Kumar, chairman, CII -Kerala Chapter.

Ajay George, managing director, Bipha Ayurveda, opined integrating globalised and modern practices derived from Ayurvedic traditions is the need of the hour.The summit provided a unique business platform for the exchange of ideas as well as to exhibit products and services. Another highlight of the summit, Ayurstart, a first-of-its-kind startup competition in the field of Ayurveda, aims at disrupting the existing practices and building on unique ideas (services, products, apps) to improve customer experience, thereby, increasing the acceptance of Ayurveda worldwide.

