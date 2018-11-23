When Christmas came early

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leena Francis, Beena Tharakan, and Raji John have instilled Christmas spirits both in our hearts and in the air. If you think that it’s a tad too early for Christmas, head over to the Wudapple Christmas Sale at the Lotus Club and you’ll realise how wrong you were.

In their ninth year, the annual Wudapple Christmas Sale has delightful collections of everything Christmassy.Leena, who has been sourcing home decor, furniture, everything quirky and classy, from her travels around the globe has some fantastic Christmas decor on display - ranging from the classic star to Christmas wreaths, baubles, angels, pine cones, satin bows, this time in wood too.

“This year, we have included a lot more of handmade products which we began working on since last February. Each doll you see takes about three-and-half hours. Everything that you see on the Christmass tree, the angels, hearts, bow ties in white and gold, all of it is handmade. This time we have arranged the decor as per room specifics,” Leena says, pointing to sections in the pop-up store disguised as a drawing room, living room and so on.

And where does she source her collections from? “I buy a lot of materials during my travels. The porcelain products you see are sourced from Indonesia, the shimmer jute from West Bengal,” she says.The Wudapple Christmas Sale is on until November 24.