Brahmapuram plant: Kochi Corporation groping in dark

Meanwhile, the council session approved the request for road cutting for pipeline laying submitted by the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Ltd for the City Gas project.

Published: 24th November 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of garbage dumped at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant | EPS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the Kochi Corporation receiving a stay from the High Court on the National Green Tribunal order on Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, the Kochi Corporation is still groping in the dark to resolve the crisis it created.

Though staying the NGT directive for two months, the HC asked the civic body to submit Rs 1 crore as bank guarantee with Central and State Pollution Control Boards within three weeks. The special council meeting on Friday failed to a take decision on the Rs 1 crore with the ruling council failing to get the support of the Opposition.

The NGT had slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore for the inordinate delay in setting up a treatment plant at Brahmapuram. It has also been asked to realise the proposed waste-to-energy plant in six months and to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 3 crore within a period of 15 days.

Though the Corporation included the agenda to get the council nod, the Opposition asked to put it to vote knowing the UDF councillors are not adequate to pass the agenda. With Mayor Soumini Jain refusing to put it on the agenda, the Opposition staged a protest in front of the Mayor’s podium. Finally, the Mayor left the chair announcing the decision on the agenda will be taken in the next special council.

“It is the lackadaisical attitude of the Kochi Corporation in dealing with some important matters which has resulted in such a huge burden to the Corporation. The Mayor is responsible for this and she should resign,” said K J Antony during the council meeting.

However, the Mayor defended the allegation saying the Corporation has taken a timely decision to evade the penalty.

Meanwhile, the council session approved the request for road cutting for pipeline laying submitted by the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Ltd for the City Gas project. Unified price for the crematorium was also proposed during the council meeting.

