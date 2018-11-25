‘Aham Brahmasmi’ released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Aham Brahmasmi - Njan Thanne Anu Satyam’, the Malayalam translation of Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha’s first book ‘Brahmavidya Abhyasa’, was released here by writer M K Sanu by handing over a copy to DMRC principal adviser E Sreedharan at TDM Hall on Saturday.

“This book must be read slowly and by understanding all the concepts discussed. It will take time, but it will be worth it. Swami is showing a pathway to ‘mukti’ or at least reaching nearer to it in life,” said Sanu.‘Brahmavidya Abhyasa’ was originally published in English in 1968. E Sreedharan remembered the time he met Swami in Delhi and how he was overwhelmed by Swami’s grasp on English language.

“I was interested in spiritual discourses which led me to his event. After that, I was present at many of his discourses. This book will be a wealth of knowledge,” he said.

Swami Bhoomananda said this was the first time he was holding a book release even though he has already published numerous books by now.

“I was motivated to do this by the thought that everyone should know and have access to this knowledge,” he said.