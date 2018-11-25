Home Cities Kochi

‘Dabbawalas unaffected by food delivery apps’ 

Dabbawalas have also introduced a programme to use the uneaten tiffin to feed the hungry. 

Published: 25th November 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Food delivery apps, which spawned a career choice for many youngsters, have had no impact  on the famed Dabbawalas of Mumbai. In fact, the apps have provided new opportunities to the dabbawalas, said Mumbai Dabbawalas CEO Pawan Agarwal. He was addressing a gathering at the annual conference STATECON organised by CREDAI, Kerala in Kochi on Saturday.

“The arrival of food delivery apps has provided a new opportunity to dabbawalas. They can work as dabbawalas till afternoon and in the evening, they can work for these apps,” he said. 

However, he did not rule out dabbawalas introducing their own mobile app. Dabbawalas are being taught English and computer so that they can handle non-Hindi speaking customers as well, he said.
Agarwal said prompt service and customer satisfaction have kept dabbawala system intact over the years. 
“Even when Prince Charles wanted to meet Dabbawalas, they gave him 10 minutes for it. Because they didn’t have time to spare as transporting lunch promptly was more important for them,” he said.

Dabbawalas have no plan to expand their services to other metro cities. “Dabbawalas are connected to railway service. Only in Mumbai do we have a suburban railway system that connects almost all parts of the city,” he said.

Various Dabbawalas Welfare Foundations work for HIV awareness program and an hour on Sunday is allocated for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Students are also provided, educational aide, Agarwal said.
