‘Rebuild state in eco-friendly manner’ : Kochi Metro Rail Limited

KOCHI: Former KMRL MD Elias George said mid-August’s devastating floods has provided an opportunity to rebuild the state while ensuring its bountiful natural resources remain intact for posterity. He was addressing the valedictory function of STATCON- annual conference of CREDAI Kerala - here on Saturday.

Elias George said the state’s landscape underwent major changes over the years. “The flood has created an opportunity to put everything back on track - to undo the wrongs of the past several decades. We need a direct thinking as part of recreating Kerala after the flood. The logic of nature has to be taken into consideration while bringing developments,” he said.