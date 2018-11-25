‘Rebuild state in eco-friendly manner’ : Kochi Metro Rail Limited
Published: 25th November 2018
KOCHI: Former KMRL MD Elias George said mid-August’s devastating floods has provided an opportunity to rebuild the state while ensuring its bountiful natural resources remain intact for posterity. He was addressing the valedictory function of STATCON- annual conference of CREDAI Kerala - here on Saturday.
Elias George said the state’s landscape underwent major changes over the years. “The flood has created an opportunity to put everything back on track - to undo the wrongs of the past several decades. We need a direct thinking as part of recreating Kerala after the flood. The logic of nature has to be taken into consideration while bringing developments,” he said.