Rotary Athletic Meet in Kochi today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ninth Rotary Athletic Meet (RAM) organised by the Rotary Club of Greater Cochin (3201) will be held at the Maharaja’s College ground here on Sunday. Rotarians from five revenue districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Coimbatore will be seen in action at the meet which will be held from noon. The registration of participants will begin at 9 am.

The main objective of conducting the meet is to promote sport among rotarians. A total of 400 contestants will vie for honours in 82 events across 20 categories. Rotary district Governor A V Pathy will inaugurate the meet. Arjuna awardee and ace spiker Tom Jose will attend. Wilson Kunju, Rotary of Greater Cochin president, will deliver the presidential address.