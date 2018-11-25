‘The Made in India Manager’ released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest book authored by R Gopalakrishnan and Ranjan Banerjee 'The Made in India Manager' was released on Sunday at the lecture meeting organised by Kerala Management and Research here at Ernakulam. The meeting was presided over by Dinesh P Thampi, managing committee member.

R Gopalakrishnan, the former director of Tata Sons Limited, said the deep cultural influences that inspire a high degree of resourcefulness in challenging situations give a sharp competitive instinct and an astute business perspective to Indian-born managers.

Dr Rangan Banerjee, dean at S P Jain Institute of Management and Research, said management thinking and practice could well evolve to be a soft power. that India exerts over the world.