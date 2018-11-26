Home Cities Kochi

A CLASSY WEB- Arachnology students from Kochi win at Bangkok

Research student Aneesh Mathew Vergis bagged the first prize in the student poster presentation competition for his studies on the lesser-known arachnid, pseudoscorpions of India.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Researchers at the Spider Research Center, Division of Arachnology, of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, Kochi have won research awards and recognition in the recently concluded 5th Asian Arachnology Conference that was held at Bangkok, on November 19 to 22.

Research student Aneesh Mathew Vergis bagged the first prize in the student poster presentation competition for his studies on the lesser-known arachnid, pseudoscorpions of India. Another research student, Jithin Jonson, secured the third position for his studies on the same group of arachnids. Contestants from 19 Asian and European countries took part in the event.  

Both of them are doing research under the supervision of Mathew MJ, Assistant Professor of Zoology. “These awards are an international recognition for the quality of research being done at our centre,” said Mathew. “Ours is the only centre that is conducting research on pseudoscorpions currently in India.”
Also, findings on the spider diversity of the high-altitude Shola ecosystems of Western Ghats were also presented in the conference.

The description of a rare spider, Coenoptychus, which imitates wasps, grabbed the attention of the scientific community. After it was first sighted nearly a century and a half ago in 1885 by the French naturalist Eugene Simon in Ramanathapuram of Tamil Nadu, it is the first time this rare spider appeared before the researchers in a high-altitude patch in the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. This discovery, made by a team consisting of the director of the research division, PA Sebastian, along with Mathew and research students Jimmy Paul and Pradeep MS, has been published in the prominent international science journal Zootaxa.

Mathew M J has also been elected to the council of the Asian Society of Arachnology for a three-year term. He has been entrusted with the coordination of the academic and scientific activities of the society.  
The next Asian Ara technology Conference will be held in Kochi in November 2020. It will be jointly organised by Mathew and Sunil Jose K of Devamatha College, Kuravilangad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sacred Heart College Asian Arachnology Conference Indian Arachnology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp