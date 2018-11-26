Home Cities Kochi

A roof or a solar panel? Now, you can have both thanks to ATUM

Spending huge money on roof tiles for your home? It is time to rethink as the rooftop can be converted into a money-spinning yeard if you apply logic.

Published: 26th November 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spending huge money on roof tiles for your home? It is time to rethink as the rooftop can be converted into a money-spinning yeard if you apply logic. Thanks to Visaka Industries for developing ATUM, an integrated solar roofing solution for the houses. The panel not only harnesses solar energy efficiently to produce energy but also doubles up as a typical roof giving extra covered space instead of consuming the existing terrace space.

Vamsi Gaddam

“We designed the panel in a manner to serve all functions of the roof. ATUM is a building integrated solar panel with a cement base that reduces thermal conductivity better than a traditional roof. You will get back the money spent on the panel within five to six years,” said Vamsi Gaddam, joint managing director of Visaka Industries Limited, while unveiling the product in Kochi on Saturday.

The panel, which weighs 25 kg per square metre, costs around Rs 600 square feet.“We believe that ATUM will be a key factor in making our country self-sufficient vis-à-vis the use and consumption of renewable energy. ATUM is an easy-to-install product and due to its rugged and sturdy nature can withstand water, termite and fire thereby adding to the life of any building where ATUM is installed,” he said.

According to him, ATUM is the only roof that pays back the investment in less than five years and also increases the value of your property when compared with a traditional roof which is generally a sunk cost. “For constructing a traditional roof, a small house needs to invest more than C2 lakh. If they use the AUTM panel for the same amount, they will get the money as energy. It will last more than 50 years and can generate electricity for more than 25 years,” he said.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of the function, he also said the company has set a target of C200 crore within a year. “We are in the process of applying for the patent. We hope we can sell 60 lakh square feet solar within next year,” the Gadam said.

