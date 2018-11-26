From ice-cream seller to winner against all odds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanjay Agarwal, the 19-year-old from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, sells ice cream inside the Southern Naval Command. But, his sweet moments lie elsewhere. The winner of the 21-km race in the Navy Marathon held on Sunday, Agarwal has proved that on the track, nothing can stop him. He finished the marathon in one hour, 18 minutes and one second.

Agarwal's tryst with athletics had always been fruitful. A gold medal winner in the Junior Athletics Meet in 2014, his dreams came crashing down when he suffered a leg injury. He was then a student in the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Getting back on track had to wait as he was advised a one-and-a-half year rest after the accident. Tragedy struck soon as he lost his father around the same time.

Agarwal had to put his dreams on the back burner and had to come down to Kerala to fend for his family, consisting of his mother and two siblings. But, Agarwal wasn't ready to leave it at that."Running was always a passion. I practice every day at Maharaja's College Ground in the morning from 5 am to 8 am," says Agarwal.

He had also broken the record at the Spice Coast Marathon held earlier this month in the 21-km category. "I am now training for the nationals next year. I have been in Kochi for the18 months. The support and motivation from the officers here helped me achieve the glory. It is due to them that I can train every day. I am also in the process of getting into the Indian Navy. However, my ultimate aim is to ensure a better life for my siblings," says Sanjay after the race.

Winner Sanjay Agarwal had also broken the record at the Spice Coast Marathon held earlier this month in the 21-km category. "I am now training for the nationals next year.