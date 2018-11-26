Home Cities Kochi

Giving new dimension to Kathaprasangam

Three youngsters from the Thiruvananthapuram are giving a new dimension to the art of Kathaprasangam.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kathaprasangam artists Anandhu C S, Megha G S and Suraraj Kumar K

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Three youngsters from the Thiruvananthapuram are giving a new dimension to the art of Kathaprasangam. The trio has been associated with the art of storytelling since their childhood days. And now, as youngsters, they dream of reviving the art and regaining its past glory.

The youngsters are all ecstatic, having received a diamond jubilee fellowship instituted by the Culture Department for Kathaprasangam. Since their childhood days, Anandhu CS and his sister Megha GS have been performing on stage and bagging awards. With the addition of Suraraj Kumar K to the family - after his marriage to Megha - they have become a force to reckon with, and are surging forth with the larger aim of popularising Kathaprasangam and making it mainstream.

They hope to remodel the art of storytelling and to capture the imagination of the youth and elevate it to the same stature it enjoyed in the late 1970s and 1980s.“The lack of interest in Kathaprasangam amongst the youth is quite apparent. When we perform, the crowd is mostly the older generation. With many other means of entertainment, the youth is not that keen to listen to Kathaprasangam,” says Anandhu, who is interning at the District Collector’s internship programme.

The idea is to reinvent and bring innovations into the art. The youngsters have a bevvy of ideas up their sleeve for this. A larger part of their time is spent ideating on ways to give a fresh spin to the art of storytelling. “What the likes of Kedamangalam Sadanandan and V Sambasivan have done through Kathaprasangam are phenomenal. With the proliferation of different mediums of entertainment, Kathaprasangam as an art has fallen out of favour among the youth. By being creative and innovative, it can be revived,” says Megha, a grade B artist at the All India Radio.

The idea is to offer the Kathaprasangam in a three-part series, with each of the artist taking over the narrative after the other in one session. “We need to infuse a lot of new ideas. I normally interact with the crowd while rendering the Kathaprasangam. My sister’s rendition is laced with music while my brother is great at rhetoric. Bringing all these into the same platform will make the Kathaprasangam more interesting and lively,” says Anandhu.

“The fellowship is all about popularising the art among the students and training them. We intend to reach out to more students through it,” says Suraraj, a media person. “We have to bring in a host of innovations to make it appealing to the youth. In the older times, Kathaprasangam used to be the larger medium to connect with the masses and bring in social changes. By bringing several innovations, we can bring the youth also into the fold.”

They believe that although the art form is not as popular as it was in the olden times, it can be revived and there is much interest shown towards it during school fests. “Kathaprasangam has immense possibilities. It is the ideal weapon to bring about social change and that is what we are trying to do,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathaprasangam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp