Home Cities Kochi

Kerala PCB to crack the whip in Eloor

The NGT order had instructed the authorities concerned to prepare an action plan to reduce the impact of industrial effluents in water bodies at Eloor and Edayar industrial area in Kochi.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the order issued by the National Green Tribunal  (NGT) on the pollution in the Eloor industrial belt, the Kerala Pollution Control Board (KPCB) has decided to intensify the monitoring drive in the area. According to K Sajeevan, chairman of KPCB, they will study the NGT order and assess the situation.  

The NGT order had instructed the authorities concerned to prepare an action plan to reduce the impact of industrial effluents in water bodies at Eloor and Edayar industrial area in Kochi."We are conducting regular inspections on the Eloor-Edayar stretch," he told Express. "The NGT order, which came last week, was based on the CPCB report submitted last year. We will study the observations made by NGT and take follow-up measures," he said.

He said the status report will be submitted before the NGT during the next posting of the case. "We are intensifying the existing monitoring drive at the industrial area and will take additional steps if required," he said.

Earlier, the NGT, based on the report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), found there was a serious violation of pollution norms on the Eloor-Edayar stretch. The Bench consisting of SP Wangdi and Nagin Nanda also asked the various stakeholders to launch a collective effort to address the pollution issues addressed in the report.

The report also said most of the industrial units in the Eloor industrial area are not complying with the pollution control norms. It said some of the units are having very poor and low-quality mechanisms when it comes to effluent treatment.

Meanwhile, the greens allege though the PCB claims they are monitoring the Eloor-Edayar stretch, no such inspections happen. At the time of massive fish kill in the Periyar last year, the PCB promised to take steps to monitor the situation. However, nothing happened.

When water in Periyar turned red

Recently, the Periyar turned red near the Pathalam bund, following which the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered inspection of all the industrial units operating on the banks of the river. Meanwhile, in a study conducted by the School of Marine Sciences of Cusat, it was has revealed increased heavy metal content in the rivers and streams that form the estuarine system of Kochi is killing the marine wealth. It said the industrial effluents which are dumped into the river Periyar contains copper, zinc, lead, iron, arsenic, cadmium and other heavy metals. These heavy metal content can lead to changes in the gills, liver, kidney and spleen of the aquatic organisms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pollution Control Board Eloor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp