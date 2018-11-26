Mystery alleged in the death of 25-yr-old Mattanchery  woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The parents of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in the Periyar River near North Paravoor have alleged there is a mystery behind the death and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into it. It was on August 28, the body of Anliya Hygenous, a native of Mattancherry, was found in the river. Anliya, wife of Justin Mathew, of Annakara, Thrissur, was an MSc Nursing student and the mother of an eight-month-old boy. She was missing from her husband’s residence in Thrissur since August 25. After three days, she was found dead. She was dropped at Thrissur Railway Station by her husband on August 25 evening from where she was supposed to go to Kochi.

According to Hygenous PP, father of the deceased, there was no such circumstance for his daughter to take the extreme step. “She communicated with her brother on the day she went missing. We found the WhatsApp messages she sent him. The messages said she was not secure at her husband’s family. After examining her personal diary, the petition she lodged before the police and others, we suspect there is a mystery behind her death,” he said. Anliya and her husband were living in a flat at Kochukadavanthra. She had filed a complaint at the Kadavanthra police station alleging mental torture by her husband and family.

“We had lodged a complaint before the Thrissur City Police Commissioner and the Guruvayur ACP had conducted an inquiry. However, there is no headway yet and we suspect the probe is not heading in the right direction,” he said. The Vadakkekara police had informed the victim’s parents at 10.40 pm on August 28 that the decomposed body of their daughter was recovered from the Periyar River. “We don’t know what happened to her,” Hygenous said. The marriage between Justin and Anliya was held on December 28, 2016. Their son is now with Justin. Meanwhile, the police officers dismissed the allegation of severe lapses in the inquiry.