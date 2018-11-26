Home Cities Kochi

Mystery alleged in the death of 25-yr-old Mattanchery  woman

The parents of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in the Periyar River near North Paravoor have alleged there is a mystery behind the death and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into it.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The parents of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in the Periyar River near North Paravoor have alleged there is a mystery behind the death and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into it. It was on August 28, the body of Anliya Hygenous, a native of Mattancherry, was found in the river. Anliya, wife of Justin Mathew, of Annakara, Thrissur, was an MSc Nursing student and the mother of an eight-month-old boy. She was missing from her husband’s residence in Thrissur since August 25. After three days, she was found dead. She was dropped at Thrissur Railway Station by her husband on August 25 evening from where she was supposed to go to Kochi.

Anliya

According to Hygenous PP, father of the deceased, there was no such circumstance for his daughter to take the extreme step. “She communicated with her brother on the day she went missing. We found the WhatsApp messages she sent him. The messages said she was not secure at her husband’s family. After examining her personal diary, the petition she lodged before the police and others, we suspect there is a mystery behind her death,” he said. Anliya and her husband were living in a flat at Kochukadavanthra. She had filed a complaint at the Kadavanthra police station alleging mental torture by her husband and family.

“We had lodged a complaint before the Thrissur City Police Commissioner and the Guruvayur ACP had conducted an inquiry. However, there is no headway yet and we suspect the probe is not heading in the right direction,” he said.  The Vadakkekara police had informed the victim’s parents at 10.40 pm on August 28 that the decomposed body of their daughter was recovered from the Periyar River. “We don’t know what happened to her,” Hygenous said. The marriage between Justin and Anliya was held on December 28, 2016. Their son is now with Justin. Meanwhile, the police officers dismissed the allegation of severe lapses in the inquiry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp