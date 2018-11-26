Sabarimala: Protesters are creating a hollow world in homes, says Elayidom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “One of the good things to come from the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala entry for women is it has paved a way to discuss the Constitution in the social sphere,” said writer Sunil P Elayidom at ‘Arpo Arthavam’, a campaign for gender equality, held at Vanchi Square near the High Court junction on Sunday. The SC verdict also brought out the internal differences existing in modern Kerala, he said.

It is the first time the Constitution has come to the social platform. Earlier it was limited to just seminars and discussions among advocates, social and legal experts, said Elayidom. “People questioning the verdict must understand our Constitution has emerged from all the small and big strikes, and conflicts of over 150 years,” he added. The Sabarimala protesters are well educated, but they are creating a hollow world in homes.

“The traditions and values they say were abolished, have been brought to their homes long back,” he said.

The Arpo Arthavam campaign said the menstrual cycle is not impure and no one should constrain women over it. Barring the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 in Sabarimala is unacceptable, said the Arpo Arthavam organisers. TK Anandi, gender advisor to the state government, said there is no secular space for a majority of people to express their views on issues; when it comes to women it gets more restricted. C N Mohanan CPM Ernakulam district secretary; Bismi Gopalakrishnan, senate member and dean of MG University; and social activists M J Sreechithran, P K Rekha, C R Neelakantan, P K Venugopal and M Suchitra spoke.

Bleeding notes

‘Arpo Arthavam’ team is all geared up to make a book out of the letters posted by women from across the state regarding their experiences of the monthly menstrual cycle. “We will be releasing a book on or before January 5 from the collected letters of women sharing their experiences during their cycle. We have received over 100 posts through social media till now,” said A K Mayakrishnan, general convener. Notes known as ‘Bleeding Notes’ have been distributed among people who gathered at Vanji Square so that they can share their experiences and exchange among themselves.