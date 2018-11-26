Home Cities Kochi

Sabarimala: Protesters are creating a hollow world in homes, says Elayidom

It is the first time the Constitution has come to the social platform.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

A flag made of sanitary napkins being hoisted as part of ‘Arpo Arthavam’ campaign held at Vanchi Square in Kochi on Sunday. The flag is the symbol of the campaign upholding the motto ‘arthava ayitham thulayatte’ (let menstruation untouchability be eliminated)| Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “One of the good things to come from the recent Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala entry for women is it has paved a way to discuss the Constitution in the social sphere,” said writer Sunil P Elayidom at ‘Arpo Arthavam’, a campaign for gender equality, held at Vanchi Square near the High Court junction on Sunday. The SC verdict also brought out the internal differences existing in modern Kerala, he said.

It is the first time the Constitution has come to the social platform. Earlier it was limited to just seminars and discussions among advocates, social and legal experts, said Elayidom. “People questioning the verdict must understand our Constitution has emerged from all the small and big strikes, and conflicts of over 150 years,” he added. The Sabarimala protesters are well educated, but they are creating a hollow world in homes.

“The traditions and values they say were abolished, have been brought to their homes long back,” he said.
The Arpo Arthavam campaign said the menstrual cycle is not impure and no one should constrain women over it. Barring the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 in Sabarimala is unacceptable, said the Arpo Arthavam organisers. TK Anandi, gender advisor to the state government, said there is no secular space for a majority of people to express their views on issues; when it comes to women it gets more restricted. C N Mohanan CPM Ernakulam district secretary; Bismi Gopalakrishnan, senate member and dean of MG University; and social activists M J Sreechithran, P K Rekha, C R Neelakantan, P K Venugopal and M Suchitra spoke.

Bleeding notes
‘Arpo Arthavam’ team is all geared up to make a book out of the letters posted by women from across the state regarding their experiences of the monthly menstrual cycle. “We will be releasing a book on or before January 5 from the collected letters of women sharing their experiences during their cycle. We have received over 100 posts through social media till now,” said A K Mayakrishnan, general convener.  Notes known as ‘Bleeding Notes’ have been distributed among people who gathered at Vanji Square so that they can share their experiences and exchange among themselves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sunil P Elayidom

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • subramanian
    We had a campaign called Kiss of Love - a right to kiss as and when the two like minded want to. great intellectuals supported it as being a path to progress being opened up. Most of us born pre-50s must have had experienced affordability of clothings of the appropriate style and the focus then was to dress to cover not to show off. Whereas today we wear expensive designer dress to reveal which is justified by saying that i have freedom to dress the way I wish to but the very purpose of dressing is defeated - again a new of path to progress is being opened up! My only understanding is that we followed a particular practice because it was relevant at certain point of time
    4 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp