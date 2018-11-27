44 days on, Kochi family continues search for ISRO employee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forty-Four days since he went missing, the family members of 41-year-old P Rajkumar are continuing their search in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Though the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the police have lost hope in tracing the Munnar native and ISRO employee, family members hope that at least the body could be recovered for performing his last rites.

Rajkumar, along with six colleagues, reached Munnar on October 13. After visiting his mother at the hospital and watching Neelakurinji, the group went to Marayur.

While venturing into Pambar river for a bath, Rajkumar slipped and was pulled away by the heavy current.

Before his colleagues could raise an alarm, he was washed away.

Rajkumar’s uncle Vinayakamurthy said the family has erected a temporary shed at the river bank and every morning they start the day-long search.

“The search is on for the past 44 days. The police, Fire and Rescue Services and Navy carried out the search initially. But they could not find Rajkumar. As they have given up the search, we have decided to continue it,” he said.

“He was the sole breadwinner of the family and the only son of his parents. He has two young sons. At least, his body should be recovered for performing the last rites. Even an aide for the family can be received only if his body is retrieved,” said Vinayakmurthy. The family has approached the Forest Department to conduct a search in the forest region through which Pambar river flows.

Similarly, the family, with the help of the authorities in Tamil Nadu, carried out the search at Amaravathi Reservoir.