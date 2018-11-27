CGHS Wellness Centre to be opened soon in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre will be opened in Kochi soon. An order in this regard has already been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Once this is established, a number of senior pensioners, who are staying in the central part of Kerala, will be benefited.

“At present, the CGHS facility is available only in Thiruvananthapuram in the state. Patients from the northern region of the state are finding it extremely difficult to reach Thiruvananthapuram.

Once the Kochi dispensary is opened, it will be of great help to old and ailing persons,” said T K Damodaran, joint secretary, Defence Civilian Pensioners Welfare Association. “We got Kochi dispensary sanctioned after a Herculean task and with the help of a few honourable MPs from Kerala. It was a dream project of the late Justice V R Krishna Iyer,” he said. Along with Kochi, new centres will also be opened at Visakhapatnam, Baghbat, Jalandhar, Srinagar and Varanasi.