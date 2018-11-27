Kerala HC seeks clarification from A.M.M.A

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Monday approached the High Court seeking a directive to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A) to form an Internal Complaints Committee in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to deal with complaints relating to sexual harassment at the time of rehearsals, travel or during the show ‘Onnanu Nammal’ to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

When the petition came for hearing, the counsel for A.M.M.A submitted a complaints committee had already been constituted. To this, the WCC replied the committee was not in accordance with Section 4 of the Act since there was no independent member.

Following this, the court directed A.M.M.A to inform the court whether the internal complaints committee formed had been in accordance with the Act.

The court also directed the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, Kerala Film Producers’ Association, Film Employees Federation of Kerala, Malayalam Cine Technicians Association and the Kerala Film Distributors’ Association to file an affidavit.