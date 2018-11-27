Home Cities Kochi

National Gastroenterology conference to commence tomorrow in Kochi 

The national conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology ‘ISGCON-2018’ is slated to be held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre here from Wednesday to Saturday.

Published: 27th November 2018 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The national conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology ‘ISGCON-2018’ is slated to be held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre here from Wednesday to Saturday.
VJ Kurian, IAS, managing director, Cial, will inaugurate the conference. Dr Mathew Philip, organising secretary and director, PVS Institute of Digestive Diseases, said the meet would take stock of the gastrointestinal  disease burden in India, effective strategies to tackle them and also focus on the latest updates and advances in the field of gastroenterology, hepatology and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Over 2,500 delegates from across the country and more than 100 specialist doctors from abroad will hold deliberations to share their treatment strategies, operator expertise and cutting edge techniques in gastroenterology. “International faculties who are experts in various aspects of gastroenterology will be speaking at the four-day conference, in addition to 300 faculties from India,” he said.
The 59th annual conference will be held in the state after a gap of sixteen years.

The meet will also be carbon-negative, nature friendly, avoiding plastics and flex materials. Papers will be presented in the e-poster format.

Hands-on workshops for both doctors and endoscopy technicians, and training programme for nurses are other highlights of the event. 

A national-level quiz programme ‘Masterminds in Gastroenterology’ will be held for trainees. The conference is being organised by the Kerala chapter of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology in association with the Cochin Gut Club.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Society of Gastroenterology Gastroentrology copy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp