National Gastroenterology conference to commence tomorrow in Kochi 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The national conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology ‘ISGCON-2018’ is slated to be held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre here from Wednesday to Saturday.

VJ Kurian, IAS, managing director, Cial, will inaugurate the conference. Dr Mathew Philip, organising secretary and director, PVS Institute of Digestive Diseases, said the meet would take stock of the gastrointestinal disease burden in India, effective strategies to tackle them and also focus on the latest updates and advances in the field of gastroenterology, hepatology and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Over 2,500 delegates from across the country and more than 100 specialist doctors from abroad will hold deliberations to share their treatment strategies, operator expertise and cutting edge techniques in gastroenterology. “International faculties who are experts in various aspects of gastroenterology will be speaking at the four-day conference, in addition to 300 faculties from India,” he said.

The 59th annual conference will be held in the state after a gap of sixteen years.

The meet will also be carbon-negative, nature friendly, avoiding plastics and flex materials. Papers will be presented in the e-poster format.

Hands-on workshops for both doctors and endoscopy technicians, and training programme for nurses are other highlights of the event.

A national-level quiz programme ‘Masterminds in Gastroenterology’ will be held for trainees. The conference is being organised by the Kerala chapter of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology in association with the Cochin Gut Club.