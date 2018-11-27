Political somersault sees UDF lose majority in Thrikkakkara municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IN A dramatic turn of events, ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) lost its majority in the Thrikkakara Municipality.

Days after she declined to accept the party’s whip, Congress party councillor Sheela Charu switched sides and voted to defeat the no-confidence motion against vice-chairman Sabu Francis.

With Charu taking a stance in favour of the LDF, the no-confidence motion was voted out 22 to 21 in the 43-member council. Meanwhile, following the party ship, UDF councillors stayed away from the discussions at the Council meeting.

The other no-confidence motion, against Municipal chairperson M T Omana, will be `` up for voting on Tuesday.

The UDF is planning to file a complaint against Charu with the Election Commission under the Anti-Defection Law. She had won from Ward 20 (Kunnathuchira) as a Congress candidate. If the complaint is accepted, a by-election will be inevitable. Under such a circumstance, till the results of the by-election, LDF will enjoy the majority of one seat over the UDF.

During the no-confidence motion, the CPM rebel T A Nazar, who has stood firm with the Left party after elections to the local body councils in 2015, once again voted in favour of the LDF. With the LDF securing a majority once again, sources said Charu is likely to become the municipal chairperson. According to them, K T Eldho will be the new vice-chairman while Nazar could become the chairman of the Welfare Standing Committee.