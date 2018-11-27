Samudra group CMD  bags Star of Asia Award  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Medicina Alternativa International Open University, Sri Lanka, has honoured Rajasekharan Nair, chairman and managing director of Uday Samudra Group of Hotels, with Star of Asia Award.

Nair was also conferred with PhD in ‘Tourism and Hospitality Management’. At a convocation held at Bantaranayake Memorial International Convention Centre, Colombo, on November 25 he was awarded for his contribution to the tourism and hospitality sector.

A large number of delegates and scholars from various universities of the world participated in the convocation function, a release said.