By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman, of Tamil Nadu, landed in police custody for stealing a gold anklet of a toddler at Arattuvazhi under Njarakkal police station limits.

Vasuki, of Salem, had stolen the anklet worth `30,000 from the child who was with her mother when they were offering prayers at Christuraj Church, Arattuvazhi, on Sunday. The accused was produced before the court, said the police officers.