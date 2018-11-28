Kochi's seasonal exhibition to bring out undiscovered women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thirty-something Rosemary quit her well-paying job after her daughter was born. When she was not busy taking care of the young girl, she was making jewellery. She was so good at it that she began making earrings, bracelets, hairpins and statement necklaces for relatives. That was when she heard about Zeenath Bith Muhammed's idea of the Seasons expo and sale.

Her stall at the expo, which was held in April, was a customer-favourite. And since then, there was no turning back. Rosemary's online business is now flourishing. Opening up opportunities to many such homemakers, the winter edition of Seasons Expo and Sale will be held on December 8 at Avenue Centre Hotel in Panampilly Nagar.

At the expo, more than 120 women entrepreneurs, homemakers and students will showcase and sell their products. "The expo is aimed at bringing together self-reliant women and giving them a platform to interact with potential customers," says Zeenath. The expo will exhibit handmade, recycled and organic products - such as jewellery, cosmetic products, artwork, home decor, clothing and accessories. Customised Christmas decor and seasonal products will also be on display.

Apart from this, a mehendi contest, card making and cake baking competitions will be held. The winners will be awarded a gold coin. The expo will associate with a charity 'Solace' aimed at treating children suffering from long-term illnesses. "A lot of those children were badly affected during the floods.

The expenses of their medicines alone cost over Rs 50 lakh," says Zeenath. The visitors of the expo can contribute to the organisation by buying an embroidered towel from the stall of Embroidery Hub Kochi, the proceeds of which will go to the charity. The entry to the expo, which will be on for the day from 10 am to 9 pm, is free to the public.