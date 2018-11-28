Home Cities Kochi

Kochi-Muziris Biennale expected to give boost for tourism

Tourism Minister Kadakkampally Surendran also directed the Kochi Corporation to take adequate measures to ensure proper waste disposal mechanisms at the venues. 

Published: 28th November 2018

Muziris Biennale

This edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale promises to be the most socially and politically significant yet (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The upcoming Kochi-Muziris Biennale edition will help the state’s tourism sector which has been facing a crisis following the flood, said Tourism Minister Kadakkampally Surendran on Tuesday. 

“We are expecting over five lakh visitors this year. The venues will be declared as plastic-free spots. The government will introduce more boat and bus services for the convenience of visitors to get to the venues,” he said at a meeting held to review the preparations for the mega art event.

The minister also directed the Kochi Corporation to take adequate measures to ensure proper waste disposal mechanisms at the venues. 

As part of strengthening security in Fort Kochi where the main venue of the Biennale was situated, the police will install additional security cameras, apart from organising awareness programmes in following guidelines for homestay owners.

Kochi-Muziris Biennale Kochi Corporation Kerala Tourism Kadakkampally Surendran

