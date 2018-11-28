Bring out the jewels! The stage is set for Kerala Gem and Jewellery Show

Home Cities Kochi

Fondness for jewellery and precious gems unite women who indeed look resplendent in the intricately and exquisitely crafted pieces available today.

PV Jose, Kranti Nagvekar and Sumesh Wadhera at the press meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fondness for jewellery and precious gems unite women who indeed look resplendent in the intricately and exquisitely crafted pieces available today. In order to add spark to their beauty, Kerala Gem and Jewellery Show (KGJS) 2018 will be held from Saturday to Monday at Adlux International Convention and Exhibition Centre at Angamaly, showcasing their latest collections. The ninth edition of the expo will feature roughly 300 stalls with four focused pavilions for gold diamond, allied items and advanced types of equipment and technologies. As many as 350 buyers from across the world are taking part in the exhibition.

The purely business-to-business trade exhibition will showcase an extensive breathtaking range of gem and jewellery designs and the largest assembly of jewellery manufacturers, jewel artisans, leading designers, technology service providers, wholesalers and retail jewellers across the country. 
Gold being an asset, people treasure them throughout their life. 

“The trade fair will provide the necessary extra impetus to the jewellery manufacturers and retailers in the state, enabling them to take Kerala’s thriving gem and jewellery market to newer heights assimilating the latest trends and industrial updates,” PV Jose, director of KGJS and chairman of PVJ Endeavours.As far as the consumption of gold is concerned, Kerala is one among the leading states in India.

“The traditional pieces in Kerala are world famous and therefore we aim to look upon the international buyers this year. Kerala’s global market potential also needs to be effectively tapped. KGJS has emerged as the excellent platform for sourcing and networking Kerala’s traditional designs such as Cashmala, Chandraminni, Poothali, Nagapadam and so on,” said Kranti Nagvekar, CEO of KNC Services.

The exhibition also gives special focus to Kerala lightweight fancy jewellery, traditional Kerala jewellery, customised designer collections, platinum, diamond and fine jewellery. Exclusive jewellery collections in Italian, Turkish, Singapore and Malaysian designs, breathtaking temple collections of South and North India, exhibits of artisans and jewellers from Kolkatta, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are among the major attractions of the show.

Apart from the trade meet, seminars and workshops on a series of topics including cutting-edge jewellery crafting technologies, market insights, business practices, display and packaging, business safety, goods and service tax, exports will also be the major attractions.

