Home Cities Kochi

Coconut oil: Mushrooming extraction units in Kerala sensing demand 

While his business model was sound, there was something he did not anticipate; that several others would also think of the same idea.

Published: 28th November 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Antony Joseph decided to start a coconut oil extraction unit using rotary chucks adjacent to his house in Pallikkara village in Ernakulam some two months ago, his business rationale was simple: Reports of adulterated coconut oil flooding Kerala markets and the recent government decision to ban 45 brands of coconut oil would push customers towards buying unadulterated oil.

While his business model was sound, there was something he did not anticipate; that several others would also think of the same idea. Many people set up coconut oil extraction business in recent months. “After I started the rotary chuck oil extraction unit, almost seven to eight units – both rotary and oil expellers – have come up within 4-5 km radius of my house itself,” says Joseph.

In June, the Food Safety Commissioner banned the statewide sale of coconut oil brands made by 45 companies after tests revealed adulteration. This led to the mushrooming of units for oil extraction, say industry officers.

Sashi Kumar is one of the many who ventured into the business when he set up his rotary chuck coconut oil extracting unit near Thammanam here. But he says the business was not flourishing as anticipated.
“I have realised that people are ready to buy lesser quality or adulterated oil for `40-50,” he says, adding he is finding the going tough as there is not much demand for pure, unadulterated coconut oil. “I was under the false notion people in cities pay a premium for quality products,” he says.

Thalat Mohammed, president of Cochin Merchants’ Association, says there are about 400 oil mills registered with the association. He, however, admits several small units have started with two expellers, 3-4 chucks and the like in recent months, especially near Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Thodupuzha and Kattappana. “A big problem these units face is getting good quality copras. Managing rotary chucks is also another issue as it needs regular servicing,” Mohammed says.

Competing with Kerafed
Such small coconut oil extraction units are competing with Kerafed, the state government enterprise which is the leading producer of coconut oil in India.

Kerafed chairman J Venugopalan Nair says the firm crushes nearly 100 tonnes of copras per day at its units in Karunagappally and Kozhikode.

“A large number of small units have come up in the state recently. However, as far as I know, many of them sell adulterated oil by mixing other stuff, such as dried rubber seeds,” he says. Though both Joseph and Sashi Kumar vouch they sell unadulterated oil, they admit there may be others who sell adulterated coconut oil even from their extraction units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coconut oil extraction adulterated coconut oil Kerala coconut oil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp