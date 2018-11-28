DG Shipping says ship floating near Kochi not abandoned

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate General of Shipping on Tuesday said the ship with about 3,000 tonnes of naphtha, which is floating near Kochi coast, was not abandoned, and that the ship’s owners have appointed a salvor who is maintaining a round-the-clock vigil.

“It is not abandoned. The owners have appointed a salvor, a local company LOTS Shipping. They are maintaining a vigil 27/7, continuously keeping track of the situation,” said Capt KP Jayakumar, an officer (nautical wing) of DG Shipping, Mumbai.

Asked for the reason for the delay in towing away the vessel, he said the discussion between the owner and the insurers are going on. “The ship has to be salvaged, and the insurers are in the process of examining the proposal of the owner. They are looking at the proposal carefully and deciding what proposal is acceptable to them,” Capt Jayakumar said.

The vessel Nu Shi Nalini has been floating at 12.2 nautical miles off Kochi coast after an explosion in the engine room.