Home Cities Kochi

Framing Operation Madad- the crucial essence of life

The true spirit of Operation Madad could not have been captured better.

Published: 28th November 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The true spirit of Operation Madad could not have been captured better. The ninth edition of the military photo exhibition held at the Ruby Jubilee Hall of the Press Club, Ernakulam, displayed the courageous souls in action during the floods. The exhibition was inaugurated on Monday by Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, VSM, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command(SNC), in the presence of Hibi Eden MLA. It comprises defence photographs taken by photojournalists of various media houses.

“The exhibition is a one of its kind in the country and is organised by the Southern Naval Command in association with the Ernakulam Press Club,” said Commander Sridhar Warrier, PRO. “The photo exhibition is primarily held to promote military photography among photojournalists. But since we are based in Kochi, a lot of entries are from photojournalists based in Kerala,” he continued.

Held annually, this year’s exhibition features 90 photographs affiliated with military events. Nevertheless, a majority of the photographs revolve around the most crucial event the military was involved with: The floods that destructed the state in August. Exhibited photographs include the Indian Navy chief visiting a destroyed house, flood victims being airlifted by the Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation in Chengannur and people running for their lives across the Cheruthoni bridge.

The exhibition will be held at the Press Club until November 28, open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm. The photographs would further be shifted to the Central Square Mall, MG Road and will be available to the public from November 30 to December 2. 

“A panel of judges selected by the headquarters of the Naval Command will be evaluating the photographs in the next two days. Awards for the best three photographs will be presented by the vice-admiral J K Chawla, commanding-in-chief, on December 2 at the mall,” Sridhar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Madad Kerala Floods Southern Naval Command

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp