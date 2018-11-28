Framing Operation Madad- the crucial essence of life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The true spirit of Operation Madad could not have been captured better. The ninth edition of the military photo exhibition held at the Ruby Jubilee Hall of the Press Club, Ernakulam, displayed the courageous souls in action during the floods. The exhibition was inaugurated on Monday by Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, VSM, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command(SNC), in the presence of Hibi Eden MLA. It comprises defence photographs taken by photojournalists of various media houses.

“The exhibition is a one of its kind in the country and is organised by the Southern Naval Command in association with the Ernakulam Press Club,” said Commander Sridhar Warrier, PRO. “The photo exhibition is primarily held to promote military photography among photojournalists. But since we are based in Kochi, a lot of entries are from photojournalists based in Kerala,” he continued.

Held annually, this year’s exhibition features 90 photographs affiliated with military events. Nevertheless, a majority of the photographs revolve around the most crucial event the military was involved with: The floods that destructed the state in August. Exhibited photographs include the Indian Navy chief visiting a destroyed house, flood victims being airlifted by the Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation in Chengannur and people running for their lives across the Cheruthoni bridge.

The exhibition will be held at the Press Club until November 28, open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm. The photographs would further be shifted to the Central Square Mall, MG Road and will be available to the public from November 30 to December 2.

“A panel of judges selected by the headquarters of the Naval Command will be evaluating the photographs in the next two days. Awards for the best three photographs will be presented by the vice-admiral J K Chawla, commanding-in-chief, on December 2 at the mall,” Sridhar added.