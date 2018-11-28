Home Cities Kochi

Sabarimala: Kerala HC lifts restrictions on devotees

However, the court did not interfere with the prohibitory order issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the District Magistrate. 

Published: 28th November 2018 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees waiting at the valiyanadapandal at the Sabarimala temple ahead of the opening of the sanctum sanctorum (File photo | EPS/ BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday invalidated the unilateral orders imposing restrictions on devotees by the Kerala police in Sabarimala, except the ones required for maintaining law and order. However, the court did not interfere with the prohibitory order issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the District Magistrate. 

A Division Bench comprising Justice PR Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar observed that the rule of law should be protected and preserved in letter and spirit. The court also gave a green signal for the reasonable restrictions imposed in Sabarimala to prevent protest.

The court made it clear that any form of demonstration, dharna or uttering slogans in Sabarimala as part of protest should not be allowed. “Ensuring peaceful darshan for devotees should be of paramount importance. 

Any attempt to thwart it from any corner is liable to be checked and interfered by the police. A reasonable extent of search and interrogation is also permissible. All stakeholders are required to cooperate with the police,” the court said.

