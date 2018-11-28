Home Cities Kochi

Thrikkakkara Municipal Council chairman from UDF voted out following no-confidence motion

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the political developments at the Thrikkakkara municipality.

Published: 28th November 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the UDF lost its majority and its vice-chairman in the Thrikkakkara municipal council after the LDF passed a no-confidence motion, a similar episode unfurled on Tuesday with UDF chairperson MT Omana being voted out.

The LDF won the no-confidence motion after Congress councillor Sheela Charu and UDF rebel TA Nazar extended their support to put an end to the UDF administration in the municipality. 

As per the earlier plan, it was around 10.30 am on Tuesday that a special council was convened under municipal director Ram Mohan Roy and municipality secretary PS Shibu. When the no-confidence motion started, 22 councillors out of the total strength of 43, voted against the UDF. However, the UDF leaders stayed away from the discussion at the council meeting. 

“The UDF leadership had issued a whip to all their party members. However, Sheela who recently revealed her political leaning was absconding from the party’s radius. We could only see her when she came to vote against her own party,” a UDF councillor said. It was just six months ago the UDF came to power with the support of former vice-chairperson Sabu

Francis, after dethroning the LDF. However, the factional feud in the party again played out against the UDF camp. 

Meanwhile, the LDF party leadership is planning to depute Sheela Charu as chairperson and welfare standing committee chairperson KT Eldho as vice-chairman.  “The final decision will be taken only after the party meeting. Most likely, Sheela will be deputed as the chairperson,” an LDF party source in the municipality said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the political developments at the Thrikkakkara municipality. AAP state convenor CR Neelakandan inaugurated the protest. “ Welfare and development work of the municipality is affected due to the political drama,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDF LDF Thrikkakkara Municipal Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp